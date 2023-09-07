Efinity Token (EFI) One Day Volume Tops $1.92 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $46.18 million and $1.92 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,173,281 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

