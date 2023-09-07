Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,948 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $173,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.09 on Thursday, reaching $572.04. 2,690,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $543.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $576.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.