EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $1.84 Million in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. M/I Homes comprises approximately 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 30.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $375,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in M/I Homes by 82.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.91. 48,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

