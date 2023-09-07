Enzyme (MLN) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $34.49 million and approximately $685,888.82 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $14.58 or 0.00055518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,089 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

