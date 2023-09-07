Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

