Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.
About Esports Entertainment Group
