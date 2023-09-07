European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.32

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.32 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 88.38 ($1.12). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 586,467 shares traded.
European Assets Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £314.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.19 and a beta of 1.06.
European Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.
Insider Activity at European Assets Trust
European Assets Trust Company Profile
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
