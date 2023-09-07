EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $59,412.48 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.18. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,581 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

