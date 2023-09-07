EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $59,412.48 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.18. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,581 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
