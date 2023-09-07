Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.94

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 20634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. Barclays lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,660,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.