Excelsior Capital Limited (ECL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 25th

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Excelsior Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Excelsior Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 5.66.
Excelsior Capital Company Profile
