Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.91. 6,920,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,913,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

