Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FATE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,134. The company has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,846 shares of company stock worth $78,660. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

