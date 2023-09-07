FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $78,498.20 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $29,617.05.

On Thursday, July 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $123,013.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 2,209,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,340. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $965.33 million, a PE ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

