FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $78,498.20 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $29,617.05.
- On Thursday, July 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $123,013.00.
Shares of NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 2,209,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,340. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $965.33 million, a PE ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
