Financial Analysis: Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) vs. Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Prothena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Allakos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prothena and Allakos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $53.90 million 53.11 -$116.95 million ($2.77) -19.31 Allakos N/A N/A -$319.95 million ($1.93) -1.49

Analyst Recommendations

Prothena has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allakos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prothena and Allakos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 1 9 0 2.90 Allakos 1 1 4 0 2.50

Prothena presently has a consensus target price of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 63.72%. Allakos has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 372.22%. Given Allakos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allakos is more favorable than Prothena.

Profitability

This table compares Prothena and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -244.45% -25.43% -20.31% Allakos N/A -50.87% -41.06%

Risk & Volatility

Prothena has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prothena beats Allakos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena



Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and PRX123, a dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease, as well as TDP-43 and PRX019 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein, including prasinezumab; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Allakos



Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. It is also developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of mast cell gastrointestinal disease, chronic urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis; and AK006 to treat allergic and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Allakos Inc. is conducting preclinical studies for AK007, which polarizes tumor-associated myeloid cells and promotes anti-tumor immunity. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

