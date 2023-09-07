Financial Architects Inc Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

