Financial Architects Inc Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 1.17% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 12,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,346. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.