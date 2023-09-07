First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

FCF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 388,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,467. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after buying an additional 1,433,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after buying an additional 212,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,746,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 123,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,690,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 255,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 71,271 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

