First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 32,465 shares.The stock last traded at $152.02 and had previously closed at $152.59.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

