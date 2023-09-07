Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Shares of Fortitude Gold stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 6.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 5.25 and a one year high of 7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.59.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
