Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 6.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 5.25 and a one year high of 7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.59.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.