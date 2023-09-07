freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
freenet Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
