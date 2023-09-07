G999 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,509.08 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8,509.08 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

