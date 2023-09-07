Gamma Communications plc (GAMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on October 19th

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gamma Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,106 ($13.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,156.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 954 ($12.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,252 ($15.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,095.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,129.78.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAMA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($26.14) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,790 ($22.61).

About Gamma Communications

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.