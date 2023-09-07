Gas Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $134.27 million and $1.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00008655 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

