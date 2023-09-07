Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 330.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.54. 7,524,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,844,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.