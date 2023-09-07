Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New $187.72 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,698,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,715,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 41.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 0.80% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after acquiring an additional 770,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.15. 1,618,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.