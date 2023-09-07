Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,649,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,250,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $16,768,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

