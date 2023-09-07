Geller Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.72.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $340.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.