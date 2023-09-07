Geller Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.04. The company had a trading volume of 992,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,881. The company has a market capitalization of $329.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

