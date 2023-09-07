Geller Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $560.20. 955,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $569.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.