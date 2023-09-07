Geller Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.89. The stock had a trading volume of 403,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

