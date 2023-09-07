Gene M. Zamiska Sells 2,169 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Digital Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $46.33.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 365,964 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 365,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

