GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 199.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $277.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,795. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.