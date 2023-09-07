GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 7,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

