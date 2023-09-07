GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 3,092,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,242. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

