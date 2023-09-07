Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Giga-tronics Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 258.58%.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

