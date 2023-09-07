Global Endowment Management LP Has $269,000 Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DOC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 287,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,311. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

