Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after acquiring an additional 986,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 985,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,120,000 after acquiring an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. 2,284,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,363. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

