Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,277. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $21.97.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
