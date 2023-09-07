GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $867,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.59.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.83. 980,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,881. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

