GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,125. The firm has a market cap of $339.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

