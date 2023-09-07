GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,015. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.64 and its 200-day moving average is $389.88. The firm has a market cap of $327.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.