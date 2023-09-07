GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 342 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 91 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $6,854.12.

On Thursday, July 13th, Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

