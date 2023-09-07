Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Cap Tops $15.01 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $73,294.30 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

