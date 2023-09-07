Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of PagerDuty worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 503,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,201. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

