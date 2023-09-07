Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

GRIN stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,453 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.