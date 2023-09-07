Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.22

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 168899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

