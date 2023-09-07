Head to Head Review: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -302.38% -34.83% -14.18% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $15.98 million 2.57 -$45.88 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.68 $76.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.43%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

