Head-To-Head Survey: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -1.33% -1.23% Sandstorm Gold 27.48% 1.92% 1.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gatos Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.06) -77.40 Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 15.65 $78.36 million $0.18 28.72

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sandstorm Gold 0 1 4 0 2.80

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.79, suggesting a potential upside of 128.12%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Gatos Silver on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.