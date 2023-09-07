Hedera Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $21.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,180 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,207,534,180.032715 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0493812 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $29,345,547.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

