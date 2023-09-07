Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $167.15 million and $9,615.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00017692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,843.84 or 0.99939731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.57950092 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,109.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

