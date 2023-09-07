Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:HOC traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.05 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.68. The company has a market capitalization of £442.69 million, a PE ratio of 8,605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.40 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.55 ($1.21).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

